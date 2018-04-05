Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $709.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report sales of $709.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $705.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $717.80 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $678.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $709.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,510,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $5,580,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 265,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The company has a market cap of $5,622.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company partners with health care providers across care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

