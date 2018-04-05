Analysts Anticipate Inogen (INGN) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Inogen also posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

INGN traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $130.40. 95,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,039. The company has a market cap of $2,704.33, a PE ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a 12-month low of $74.06 and a 12-month high of $134.97.

In other Inogen news, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $290,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,692.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather D. Rider sold 5,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $684,760.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,369 shares of company stock worth $18,919,065 in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

