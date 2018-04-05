Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $299.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.02 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

In related news, Director J Michael Nixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 176,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,910.13, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Installed Building Products announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a residential insulation installer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national platform included over 100 locations accessing customers in 48 continental states and the District of Columbia. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, which provides cross-selling opportunities to supplement the insulation installation business.

