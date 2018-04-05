Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.78. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $129.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

MPWR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.11. The company had a trading volume of 193,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,534. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $88.19 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4,733.98, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,789 shares in the company, valued at $137,053,889.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 29,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $3,159,472.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,788,494.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,741 shares of company stock valued at $39,997,230. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,038,000 after purchasing an additional 426,360 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 86,705 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 91,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/analysts-anticipate-monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr-to-post-0-77-earnings-per-share.html.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.