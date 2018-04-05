Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (RPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. RPM International reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other news, Chairman Frank C. Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,833,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,489 shares in the company, valued at $62,253,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,578 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $138,670.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,850.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. 1,764,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6,343.79, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. RPM International has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $56.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.82%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

