Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (SYF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Quindlen sold 10,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $393,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,850 shares of company stock valued at $955,616. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 577,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 485,775 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 91.0% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,136,000 after acquiring an additional 785,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 7,882,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,781. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,414.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

