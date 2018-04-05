Analysts Expect Bill Barrett Co. (HPR) to Post ($0.01) EPS

Shares of Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:HPR) have received an average broker rating score of 2.11 (Buy) from the nine analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Bill Barrett’s rating score has improved by 9.4% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.71 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bill Barrett an industry rank of 115 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bill Barrett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bill Barrett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bill Barrett in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill Barrett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE HPR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. 1,604,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,589. Bill Barrett has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $550.64, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 3.38.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Bill Barrett had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. analysts forecast that Bill Barrett will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

