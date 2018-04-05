Analysts Expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

In related news, Director Vijay K. Lathi sold 169,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $10,547,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 42,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $2,538,984.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,149.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,362 shares of company stock worth $25,152,594 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 763.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 84.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

IRTC stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 119,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,421. The company has a market capitalization of $1,459.86, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a United States-based digital health company. The Company develops and commercializes solutions that integrate biosensor technology, patient data, analytics and medical expertise. The Company offers flagship solution, the ZIO Service. Its ZIO Service consists of the ZIO XT Patch, algorithms and the ZIO Report.

