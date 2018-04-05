Analysts Expect Olin Co. (OLN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Olin posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Nomura reduced their price target on Olin from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Olin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

In other Olin news, Director Randall W. Larrimore acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen C. Curley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $852,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin by 43.3% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,682,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,875,000 after buying an additional 1,020,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,689,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,800,000 after buying an additional 842,715 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,760,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,118,000 after buying an additional 390,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Olin by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,000,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

OLN traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 1,984,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,061. The stock has a market cap of $5,016.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Expect Olin Co. (OLN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/analysts-expect-olin-co-oln-will-post-earnings-of-0-18-per-share.html.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.