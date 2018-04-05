Analysts Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd (RDHL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report sales of $2.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $2.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 million to $113.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $59.16 million per share, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $141.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. 44,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,459. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.00, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, and in-licensed/acquired drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company commercializes three gastrointestinal products in the United States, such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and acute enterocolitis and duodenal ulcers; EnteraGam, a prescription medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools; and Esomeprazole Strontium Delayed-Release Capsules 49.3 mg, a prescription proton pump inhibitor drug product indicated for adults for the treatment of GERD, risk reduction of NSAID-associated gastric ulcer, Helicobacter pylori eradication to reduce the risk of duodenal ulcer recurrence, and for pathological hypersecretory conditions.

