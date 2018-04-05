Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.84 Million

Brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to post sales of $61.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.83 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $54.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $61.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.50 million to $276.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $305.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $269.70 million to $340.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.04. 1,064,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,886. The company has a market cap of $1,201.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.67. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $13.41.

In related news, Director Michael H. Steinhardt sold 177,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $1,759,469.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Steinhardt sold 163,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $1,612,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 941,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,156. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

