Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

NYSE DO opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,058.42, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.20. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.98 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.23%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,691,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 948,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 959.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 566,300 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,401.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 540,731 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 504,723 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,814,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 825,261 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 408,516 shares in the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

