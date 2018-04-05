Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hologic’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HOLX)

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $791.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.80 million. Hologic had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hologic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10,132.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.80 per share, with a total value of $504,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Namal Nawana acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,417.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hologic by 12.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 1,234.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 158,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 146,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 574,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 107.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hologic’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HOLX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/analysts-issue-forecasts-for-hologic-inc-s-q1-2019-earnings-holx-updated-updated.html.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.