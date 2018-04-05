Analysts Offer Predictions for Contura Energy’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CNTE)

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Contura Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Contura Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

CNTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Clarkson Capital downgraded Contura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Contura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Contura Energy stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $696.63, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.28. Contura Energy has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

