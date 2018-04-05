Lassonde Industries Inc (LAS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $12.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian anticipates that the company will earn $12.40 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $13.16 EPS.

TSE:LAS opened at C$257.12 on Thursday. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$209.50 and a 1-year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported C$3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.28 by C$0.58. Lassonde Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of C$402.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$379.15 million.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

