Analysts Set $11.00 Price Target for Global Water Resources (GWRS)

Shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Water Resources an industry rank of 122 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.27, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $10.00.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 14.14%. research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

In other news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $48,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $29,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $141,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 89,201 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

