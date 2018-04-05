Analysts Set Arconic (ARNC) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,689,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Arconic has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10,659.61, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other Arconic news, Director David P. Hess bought 40,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, National Planning Corp purchased a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

