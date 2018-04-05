Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (BC) Price Target at $69.33

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brunswick to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. CL King raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 749,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,328. The company has a market capitalization of $5,076.57, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $182,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $1,373,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Brunswick by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Brunswick by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,810,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,981,000 after acquiring an additional 136,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brunswick by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/analysts-set-brunswick-co-bc-price-target-at-69-33.html.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.