Analysts Set Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) PT at $10.13

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 715,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 5,945,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,353,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,928,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 569,820 shares during the period.

Shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.73. 865,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,565.71, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $109.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 7.77%. research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

