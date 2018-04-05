Analysts Set Cybg Plc (CYBG) Target Price at $306.00

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 306 ($4.23).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBG shares. Jefferies Group raised shares of Cybg to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 366 ($5.06) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cybg to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.32) to GBX 300 ($4.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.73) price objective on shares of Cybg in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Cybg (LON:CYBG) traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 294.40 ($4.07). 1,258,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. Cybg has a 12-month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.60 ($4.72). The stock has a market cap of $2,700.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,731.76.

About Cybg

CYBG PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which intends to be the holding company for CYB Investments Limited (CYBI) and Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale Bank). The Company will own National Australia Bank Limited’s Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank operations (the Clydesdale Bank business). Clydesdale Bank provides the United Kingdom retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) banking services.

