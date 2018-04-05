Analysts Set Depomed (DEPO) Price Target at $9.29

Shares of Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

DEPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Depomed in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Depomed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 target price on shares of Depomed and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Depomed news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 45,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $299,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Depomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Depomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Depomed by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,904,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 609,948 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Depomed by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 191,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Depomed by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 542,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 159,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DEPO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 191,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,924. Depomed has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $428.10, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Depomed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. analysts forecast that Depomed will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

