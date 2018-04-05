Analysts Set FedEx (FDX) PT at $280.22

Shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.22.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $278.00 target price (up from $233.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total transaction of $802,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in FedEx by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in FedEx by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,868 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $241.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,572.11, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a 52-week low of $182.89 and a 52-week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. research analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

