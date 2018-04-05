Analysts Set Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Price Target at $104.25

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $258,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $809,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 156,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 14,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5,060.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $81.48 and a one year high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.16). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.33% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.07%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Set Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Price Target at $104.25” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/analysts-set-scotts-miracle-gro-co-smg-price-target-at-104-25-updated-updated.html.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.