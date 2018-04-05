Analysts Set Software AG (SOW) Target Price at $44.61

Shares of Software AG (ETR:SOW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €44.61 ($55.08).

Several brokerages have commented on SOW. Commerzbank set a €37.50 ($46.30) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($54.32) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($71.60) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €53.00 ($65.43) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

SOW stock traded up €0.07 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting €42.52 ($52.49). 178,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a one year low of €34.53 ($42.63) and a one year high of €49.80 ($61.48). The company has a market capitalization of $3,370.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and IT services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform for business process analysis, governance, risk, and compliance management; Alfabet, an IT portfolio management platform that enables mapping of IT environment and planning and optimization of IT infrastructure; and webMethods, a platform for business process management, operational intelligence, and application programming interface management, as well as to integrate systems, partners, data, devices, and SaaS applications.

