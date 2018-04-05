Contrasting Holly Energy Partners (HEP) and Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP)

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) and Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

28.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Antero Midstream GP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Antero Midstream GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners 42.93% 35.81% 8.81% Antero Midstream GP 4.58% 22.05% 11.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Antero Midstream GP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners $454.36 million 6.43 $195.04 million $1.76 15.76 Antero Midstream GP $69.72 million 42.60 $2.32 million $0.03 531.67

Holly Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream GP. Holly Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Holly Energy Partners and Antero Midstream GP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners 3 4 0 0 1.57 Antero Midstream GP 0 4 12 1 2.82

Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $31.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.84%. Antero Midstream GP has a consensus price target of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 61.17%. Given Antero Midstream GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream GP is more favorable than Holly Energy Partners.

Dividends

Holly Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Antero Midstream GP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Holly Energy Partners pays out 147.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream GP pays out 1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Holly Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Holly Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners beats Antero Midstream GP on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., (HEP) is engaged in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho and Washington. The Company operates through segments, including pipelines and terminals segment and a refinery processing unit segment. As of December 31, 2016, its pipelines and terminals segment consisted of 24 main pipeline segments; Crude gathering networks in Texas and New Mexico; 10 refined product terminals; one crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage located at one facility; seven locations with truck and/or rail racks, and Tankage at all six of HollyFrontier Corporation’s (HFC’s) refining facility locations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s refinery processing unit segment consisted of five refinery processing units at two of HFC’s refining facility locations.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering. The Company’s water handling and treatment segment consists of long-term fee based activities including fresh water delivery used in completion activity, and water handling services. The Company’s assets are located both in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale in northwest West Virginia and in the core of the Utica Shale in southern Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.