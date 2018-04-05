Reviewing Arista Networks (ANET) & Nokia (NOK)

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Nokia shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Arista Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Nokia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 25.71% 25.86% 16.84% Nokia -6.37% 10.80% 4.54%

Dividends

Nokia pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Arista Networks does not pay a dividend. Nokia pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arista Networks and Nokia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 1 12 18 0 2.55 Nokia 1 9 4 0 2.21

Arista Networks currently has a consensus target price of $249.07, indicating a potential downside of 5.20%. Nokia has a consensus target price of $5.54, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Nokia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia is more favorable than Arista Networks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arista Networks and Nokia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $1.65 billion 11.79 $423.20 million $4.65 56.50 Nokia $26.15 billion 1.17 -$1.69 billion $0.37 14.62

Arista Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nokia. Nokia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Nokia on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions. The company also provides fixed networking solutions, including copper based solutions, such as VDSL2 Vectoring, Vplus, and G.fast; fiber-to-the-home solutions, such as Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks (GPON), EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies, as well as fiber access technologies; digital home devices; and copper and fiber broadband evolution, public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, it offers IP/optical networking solutions, such as IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; and packet-optimized and optical transport solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions, including customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, Internet of Things, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

