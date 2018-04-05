Analyzing Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Trimedyne (TMED)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 9.03% 14.43% 10.72% Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Trimedyne does not pay a dividend. Brooks Automation pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimedyne has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brooks Automation and Trimedyne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $692.89 million 2.69 $62.61 million $1.24 21.31 Trimedyne $4.70 million 0.34 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Trimedyne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brooks Automation and Trimedyne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 2 5 0 2.71 Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brooks Automation currently has a consensus target price of $33.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.02%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Trimedyne on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for critical process vacuum applications. This segment also offers repair, diagnostic, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. It also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and sample management markets for life sciences in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of 80 and 30 watt Holmium cold pulsed lasers (Lasers). The Company’s segments include Product, and Service and Rental. It also offers a range of disposable and reusable, fiber optic laser energy delivery devices (Fibers, Needles and Switch Tips) for use in an array of medical applications. Its Lasers, Fibers, Needles and Switch Tips are used in orthopedics, urology, ear, nose and throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery and other medical specialties. It markets 80 and 30 watt Holmium Lasers and Side Firing Needles in orthopedics to treat herniated and ruptured spinal discs. Its minimally invasive spinal procedures are performed on an outpatient basis. Its Lasers and Switch Tips are used in orthopedics to treat damage in joints, such as spine and the knee, shoulder, elbow, hip, ankle and wrist, in minimally invasive, outpatient, arthroscopic procedures, called Arthroscopy procedures.

