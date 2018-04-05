Analyzing Cactus (WHD) and Its Competitors

Cactus (NYSE: WHD) is one of 14 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cactus to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus N/A N/A N/A Cactus Competitors -7.81% -9.68% -0.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cactus and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $341.19 million $66.54 million 0.02 Cactus Competitors $3.65 billion -$223.95 million 17.31

Cactus’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cactus. Cactus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cactus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 0 0 8 0 3.00 Cactus Competitors 149 871 858 20 2.39

Cactus presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Cactus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cactus is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Cactus beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc. is focused on designing, manufacturing, selling and renting a wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its principal products, include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds and production trees. The Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems employ technology traditionally associated with deepwater applications, which allows technicians to land and secure casing strings safely from the rig floor without the need to descend into the well cellar. The Company’s products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing) and production Phases of its customers’ wells.

