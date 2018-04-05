Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) is one of 25 public companies in the “Petroleum refining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P $3.76 billion -$85.10 million -12.32 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Competitors $73.25 billion $2.97 billion 21.03

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P 0 2 1 0 2.33 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Competitors 436 1744 2297 162 2.47

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies have a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P -2.14% -25.91% -1.84% Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Competitors 4.69% 483.45% 336.04%

Summary

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P peers beat Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: specialty products, fuel products and oilfield services. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes. Its specialty products are sold to domestic and international customers using its products as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer and automotive goods. It also blends and market specialty products through its Royal Purple, Bel-Ray, TruFuel and Quantum brands. In its fuel products segment, the Company processes crude oil into a range of fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and heavy fuel oils, and resells purchased crude oil to third-party customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.