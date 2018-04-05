Hawaiian Telcom (HCOM) & Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Head to Head Comparison

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) and Hawaiian Telcom (NASDAQ:HCOM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Telcom has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Hawaiian Telcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom $7.48 billion 4.04 $1.28 billion $1.64 23.73 Hawaiian Telcom $368.42 million 0.85 -$107.24 million N/A N/A

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Telcom.

Dividends

Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hawaiian Telcom does not pay a dividend. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chunghwa Telecom and Hawaiian Telcom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Telcom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Hawaiian Telcom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Hawaiian Telcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom 17.08% 10.57% 8.68% Hawaiian Telcom -29.11% -6.64% -2.31%

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Hawaiian Telcom on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Hawaiian Telcom

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. provides communications services and products to residential and business customers in the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. The company offers local telephone services, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance, and private lines. It also provides high-speed Internet, long distance, television, Internet protocol based network, managed, billing and collection, and wireless services; data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud; customer premises equipment; and data solutions. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 271,000 voice access lines; 22,000 business voice over Internet protocol lines; 110,000 high-speed Internet lines; and 45,000 video subscribers. Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.