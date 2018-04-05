Head to Head Analysis: Civeo (CVEO) and The Competition

Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels, rooming houses, camps, & other lodging places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Civeo to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Civeo alerts:

77.9% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of shares of all “Hotels, rooming houses, camps, & other lodging places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Civeo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of shares of all “Hotels, rooming houses, camps, & other lodging places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Civeo has a beta of 4.4, meaning that its share price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo’s competitors have a beta of 2.54, meaning that their average share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Civeo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -27.65% -16.46% -9.41% Civeo Competitors -4.27% 20.45% -0.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Civeo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $382.28 million -$105.71 million N/A Civeo Competitors $1.65 billion $135.39 million 21.90

Civeo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Civeo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Civeo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Civeo Competitors 15 40 46 4 2.37

Civeo presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.88%. As a group, “Hotels, rooming houses, camps, & other lodging places” companies have a potential downside of 0.71%. Given Civeo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Civeo competitors beat Civeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms; 7 open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.