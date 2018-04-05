Analyzing CommScope (COMM) & DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CommScope and DASAN Zhone Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $4.56 billion 1.68 $193.76 million $2.02 19.78 DASAN Zhone Solutions $247.11 million 0.72 $1.07 million $0.07 155.43

CommScope has higher revenue and earnings than DASAN Zhone Solutions. CommScope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DASAN Zhone Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of CommScope shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CommScope and DASAN Zhone Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope 4.25% 26.02% 5.59% DASAN Zhone Solutions 0.46% 1.70% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CommScope and DASAN Zhone Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 0 2 8 0 2.80 DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

CommScope currently has a consensus target price of $42.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.70%. Given CommScope’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CommScope is more favorable than DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

CommScope has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 3.67, meaning that its stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CommScope beats DASAN Zhone Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for street poles and other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc., designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user. In addition to its product offerings in its core business, it offers FiberLAN Passive Optical local area network (LAN), which provides an alternative to switched copper-based LANs. The customers of its FiberLAN business include hospitality, government, education, manufacturing and business enterprises. Its products span two categories: SLMS Products, and Legacy, Service and Other Products. Its SLMS Products include Broadband Aggregation and Service, Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), Zhone Management System and FiberLAN Passive Optical LAN.

