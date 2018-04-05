Head-To-Head Analysis: Consolidated Edison (ED) versus Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kenon does not pay a dividend. Consolidated Edison pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Consolidated Edison and Kenon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison 4 5 1 0 1.70 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus price target of $80.61, indicating a potential upside of 2.99%. Given Consolidated Edison’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than Kenon.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Edison and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison 12.67% 8.51% 2.60% Kenon -3.75% -7.28% -1.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Edison and Kenon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison $12.03 billion 2.02 $1.53 billion $4.09 19.14 Kenon $366.00 million 2.39 -$411.93 million N/A N/A

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consolidated Edison beats Kenon on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc. (Con Edison Transmission). CECONY’s principal business operations are its regulated electric, gas and steam delivery businesses. CECONY provides electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in New York City and Westchester County. O&R’s principal business operations are its regulated electric and gas delivery businesses. The Clean Energy Businesses develop, own and operate renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provide energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers. Con Edison Transmission, through its subsidiaries, invests in electric transmission facilities and gas pipeline and storage facilities.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd is a holding company that operates primarily growth-oriented businesses. The Company’s segments include I.C. Power Asia Development Ltd (IC Power), Qoros Automotive Co., Ltd. (Qoros) and Other. I.C. Power, through its subsidiary companies, is engaged in the production, operation and sale of electricity in the country Israel. Qoros is an automotive company. Its other activities include shipping services and renewable energy businesses. The Company also holds interests in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd. (ZIM), which is a provider of container shipping services, and Primus Green Energy, Inc. (Primus), which is a developer and owner of a natural gas-to-liquid technology process. IC Power is an owner, developer and operator of power generation facilities, and operates power distribution business. Qoros offers approximately three vehicle models, which include the Qoros 3 Sedan, the Qoros 3 Hatch and the Qoros 3 City SUV.

