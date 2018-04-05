Head-To-Head Analysis: Daily Journal (DJCO) versus Its Rivals

Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Newspapers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Daily Journal to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Daily Journal has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daily Journal’s rivals have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daily Journal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daily Journal 36.72% -0.97% -0.57% Daily Journal Competitors 5.23% 9.64% 3.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Daily Journal and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daily Journal 0 0 0 0 N/A Daily Journal Competitors 36 176 320 8 2.56

As a group, “Newspapers” companies have a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Daily Journal’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daily Journal has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Daily Journal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Daily Journal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daily Journal and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Daily Journal $41.38 million -$910,000.00 N/A Daily Journal Competitors $4.85 billion $139.19 million 22.49

Daily Journal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Daily Journal.

Summary

Daily Journal rivals beat Daily Journal on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering California and Arizona, and produces various specialized information services. The Company also serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising. It operates through two segments: Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The Traditional Business segment provides newspaper publishing and related services. The Journal Technologies segment supplies case management software systems and related products to courts, prosecutor and public defender offices, probation departments and other justice agencies, including administrative law organizations, city and county governments and bar associations. These organizations use the Journal Technologies family of products to help manage cases and information electronically, to interface with other justice partners and to extend electronic services to bar members and the public. Its subsidiary is Journal Technologies, Inc. (Journal Technologies).

