Analyzing Gerdau (GGB) and Mueller Water Products (MWA)

Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) and Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gerdau and Mueller Water Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerdau 0 2 6 0 2.75 Mueller Water Products 1 2 4 0 2.43

Gerdau currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.18%. Mueller Water Products has a consensus target price of $13.57, indicating a potential upside of 30.75%. Given Mueller Water Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than Gerdau.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Gerdau shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Gerdau shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gerdau has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gerdau and Mueller Water Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerdau -0.92% -1.15% -0.54% Mueller Water Products 20.51% 15.25% 5.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gerdau and Mueller Water Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerdau $11.56 billion 0.72 -$106.07 million $0.01 483.00 Mueller Water Products $826.00 million 1.99 $123.30 million $0.44 23.59

Mueller Water Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gerdau. Mueller Water Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gerdau, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gerdau pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gerdau pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mueller Water Products pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats Gerdau on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau S.A. (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Its segments are Brazil Operations, which includes operations of steel and iron ore in Brazil, except Special Steels, and the operation of metallurgical coal and coke in Colombia; North America Operations, which includes all operations in North America, except those of Mexico and Special Steels; South America Operations, which includes operations in South America, except Brazil and the operation of metallurgical coal and coke in Colombia, and Special Steel Operations, including special steel operations in Brazil, Spain, the United States and India. It supplies its customers a range of products, including iron ore semi-finished products.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co., Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co. segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants. The Anvil segment manufactures and sources a range of products, including a range of fittings, couplings, hangers and related products. The Mueller Technologies segment offers metering systems, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and other products and services for the water infrastructure industry. The Mueller Technologies segment includes Mueller Systems and Echologics businesses. The Company offers a range of water infrastructure, flow control and piping component system products and services in the United States and Canada.

