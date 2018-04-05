HD Supply (HDS) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

HD Supply (NASDAQ: HDS) is one of 4 public companies in the “Wholesale trade – durable goods” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HD Supply to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HD Supply and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HD Supply 16.79% 37.90% 9.40% HD Supply Competitors 5.34% 19.78% 5.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HD Supply and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HD Supply $5.12 billion $970.00 million 16.73 HD Supply Competitors $4.06 billion $390.60 million 20.99

HD Supply has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. HD Supply is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HD Supply and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HD Supply 0 10 5 0 2.33 HD Supply Competitors 55 169 178 1 2.31

HD Supply currently has a consensus target price of $39.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.12%. As a group, “Wholesale trade – durable goods” companies have a potential downside of 20.83%. Given HD Supply’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HD Supply is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

HD Supply has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HD Supply’s peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of HD Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Wholesale trade – durable goods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HD Supply shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Wholesale trade – durable goods” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HD Supply beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces. It serves contractors, government entities, maintenance professionals, home builders and industrial businesses. As of January 29, 2017, its range of product lines and services included approximately 845,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) of products, brands, as well as value-add services supporting the entire life-cycle of a project from infrastructure and construction to maintenance, repair and operations. The Company’s value-add services include customer training, material and product fabrication, kitting, jobsite delivery, will-call pickup options, as well as onsite managed inventory, online material management and emergency response capabilities.

