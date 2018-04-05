Reviewing Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) and HeidelbergCement (HDELY)

Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) and HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Materials has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeidelbergCement has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of HeidelbergCement shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Summit Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HeidelbergCement pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Summit Materials does not pay a dividend. HeidelbergCement pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and HeidelbergCement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 6.19% 11.51% 3.79% HeidelbergCement 5.31% 6.97% 3.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Summit Materials and HeidelbergCement, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 2 8 0 2.80 HeidelbergCement 0 3 5 0 2.63

Summit Materials presently has a consensus target price of $33.28, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Summit Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Materials is more favorable than HeidelbergCement.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Materials and HeidelbergCement’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $1.93 billion 1.69 $125.80 million $0.93 31.90 HeidelbergCement $19.50 billion 1.00 $781.48 million $1.26 15.67

HeidelbergCement has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Materials. HeidelbergCement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Summit Materials beats HeidelbergCement on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company operates in the United States, British Columbia, and Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots. It also trades in cement, clinker, solid fuels, and other building materials; and purchases and delivers coal and petroleum coke through sea routes to other cement companies. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

