Analyzing Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) and Its Competitors

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE: HCLP) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hi-Crush Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Hi-Crush Partners alerts:

Hi-Crush Partners has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hi-Crush Partners’ peers have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Hi-Crush Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hi-Crush Partners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush Partners $602.62 million $82.53 million 10.99 Hi-Crush Partners Competitors $1.87 billion $261.07 million 14.85

Hi-Crush Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hi-Crush Partners. Hi-Crush Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hi-Crush Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush Partners 0 2 11 0 2.85 Hi-Crush Partners Competitors 195 698 857 28 2.40

Hi-Crush Partners presently has a consensus target price of $16.54, suggesting a potential upside of 49.00%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Hi-Crush Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hi-Crush Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hi-Crush Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush Partners 13.70% 11.32% 8.07% Hi-Crush Partners Competitors 8.93% 9.40% 4.85%

Dividends

Hi-Crush Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Hi-Crush Partners pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 46.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hi-Crush Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Hi-Crush Partners beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of sand facilities with on-site wet and dry plant assets, including direct access to the United States railroads for distribution to in-basin terminals. It owns and operates a network of strategically located terminals and an integrated distribution system throughout North America, including its PropStream integrated logistics solution, which delivers proppant into the blender at the well site. The Company’s Blair facility, as of December 31, 2016, contained 117.7 million tons of proven recoverable reserves of frac sand meeting API specifications.

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.