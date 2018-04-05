Analyzing Ichor (ICHR) and Its Rivals

Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR) is one of 121 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ichor to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ichor and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 5 1 3.17 Ichor Competitors 1419 5519 10667 595 2.57

Ichor presently has a consensus target price of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 64.27%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ichor has a beta of 4.91, indicating that its stock price is 391% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 7.83% 33.93% 16.06% Ichor Competitors -39.46% 2.54% 2.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ichor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $655.89 million $56.45 million 9.80 Ichor Competitors $2.99 billion $451.08 million 24.66

Ichor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ichor beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The Company’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition. Its chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) electroplating and cleaning. The Company also manufactures certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to its customers.

