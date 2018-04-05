International Seaways (INSW) versus A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S (AMKBY) Head to Head Analysis

A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S (OTCMKTS: AMKBY) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Seaways has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of International Seaways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S -3.43% 0.80% 0.43% International Seaways -36.57% -0.11% -0.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S and International Seaways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A International Seaways 0 0 2 0 3.00

International Seaways has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.09%. Given International Seaways’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Seaways is more favorable than A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S and International Seaways’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S $30.95 billion 0.50 -$1.21 billion $0.08 96.25 International Seaways $290.10 million 1.75 -$106.08 million ($0.29) -60.21

International Seaways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S. International Seaways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S beats International Seaways on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as a shipping company worldwide. The companys Maersk Line segment provides container shipping services. Its APM Terminals segment engages in container terminal activities and inland transportation services. The companys Damco segment provides freight forwarding and supply chain management services. Its Svitzer segment engages in towing and related marine activities. The companys Maersk Oil segment is involved in oil and gas production and exploration activities. Its Maersk Drilling segment is involved in offshore drilling activities and land-rig operations. The companys Maersk Supply Service segment offers marine services. Its Maersk Tankers segment is involved in the tanker shipping of oil products. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 8, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 9 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 8 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 15 medium range tankers. International Seaways, Inc., through joint venture partnerships, also has ownership interests in 4 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 2 floating storage and offloading service vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

