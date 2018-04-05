PLDT (PHI) vs. Millicom International Cellular (MIICF) Head to Head Contrast

PLDT (NYSE: PHI) and Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Millicom International Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 8.36% 12.70% 3.17% Millicom International Cellular 1.81% 3.20% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLDT and Millicom International Cellular’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.17 billion 1.97 $264.74 million $2.71 10.66 Millicom International Cellular $6.02 billion 1.13 $85.00 million $1.08 62.04

PLDT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Millicom International Cellular. PLDT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millicom International Cellular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Millicom International Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PLDT and Millicom International Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 1 4 3 0 2.25 Millicom International Cellular 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. PLDT pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Millicom International Cellular pays out 244.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLDT beats Millicom International Cellular on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications services in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support services, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services. This segment also sells WiFi access equipment; develops financial technology solutions; offers insurance products; and operates as a content provider. As of December 31, 2016, it serves 62,763,209 subscribers. Its Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunication services, such as local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, and data and miscellaneous services to retail, corporate, and small and medium sized enterprises. This segment also offers information and communications technology, infrastructure, and services for Internet applications; Internet protocol-based solutions and multimedia content delivery services; and business infrastructure and solutions, intelligent data processing and implementation services, and data analytics insight. In addition, it distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides bills printing and other value-added services. Further, this segment provides data and network services; managed information technology (IT) outsourcing; Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting, and professional services; and gaming support services, as well as engages in air transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,438,473 fixed line subscribers. PLDT Inc. has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions in emerging markets. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular S.A. is an international telecommunications and media company. The Company is engaged in providing digital lifestyle services in various markets, through mobile and fixed telephony, cable, broadband and television. Its segments include Latin America and Africa. It operates its mobile businesses in Central America (El Salvador) and in Africa (Chad, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal and Tanzania). It operates various cable and fixed line businesses in Latin America (Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Bolivia and Paraguay). It provides fixed and mobile communications services, cable and satellite television, Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and local content, such as music and sports, to customers through its consumer brand TIGO. At Tigo Business, it delivers digital solutions for governments, multinationals, large corporations, and small and medium sized businesses. It operates in over 10 countries across Latin America and Africa.

