Contrasting Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) & Its Competitors

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI) is one of 6 public companies in the “Fabricated plate work (boiler shop)” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mobile Mini to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Mobile Mini has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Mini’s peers have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Mini and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Mini 22.91% 6.49% 2.51% Mobile Mini Competitors 1.61% -14.56% -3.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mobile Mini and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Mini 0 4 3 0 2.43 Mobile Mini Competitors 29 158 196 6 2.46

Mobile Mini currently has a consensus price target of $45.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.67%. As a group, “Fabricated plate work (boiler shop)” companies have a potential downside of 4.62%. Given Mobile Mini’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mobile Mini is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobile Mini and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Mini $533.55 million $122.22 million 37.20 Mobile Mini Competitors $856.88 million $47.68 million 36.21

Mobile Mini’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mobile Mini. Mobile Mini is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of shares of all “Fabricated plate work (boiler shop)” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Mobile Mini shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of shares of all “Fabricated plate work (boiler shop)” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mobile Mini pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Mobile Mini pays out 86.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Fabricated plate work (boiler shop)” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 86.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Mobile Mini beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods. It also provides a range of specialty containment equipment comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, the company offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. It primarily leases its specialty products for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of February 2, 2018, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 215,000 storage solutions containers and office units; and 12,100 specialty containment units in the United State. Its network also consisted of 154 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Mobile Mini, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.