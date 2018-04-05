Head to Head Comparison: MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) & ArcelorMittal (MT)

MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MRC Global and ArcelorMittal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global 1.37% 3.54% 1.18% ArcelorMittal 6.65% 12.03% 5.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of MRC Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of MRC Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MRC Global and ArcelorMittal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global $3.65 billion 0.44 $50.00 million $0.03 582.00 ArcelorMittal $68.68 billion 0.48 $4.57 billion $5.34 6.02

ArcelorMittal has higher revenue and earnings than MRC Global. ArcelorMittal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MRC Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MRC Global and ArcelorMittal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global 0 3 7 0 2.70 ArcelorMittal 0 2 8 0 2.80

MRC Global presently has a consensus price target of $20.56, indicating a potential upside of 17.73%. ArcelorMittal has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.98%. Given MRC Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MRC Global is more favorable than ArcelorMittal.

Risk and Volatility

MRC Global has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ArcelorMittal beats MRC Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc. is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region. It provides services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging and system interfaces customized to customer and supplier specifications for tracking and replenishing inventory, engineering of control packages, and valve inspection and repair. The Company’s principal product types include valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation; carbon steel fittings and flanges; stainless steel and alloy fittings, flanges and pipe; gas products; line pipe, and other.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company's principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. It provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. The company sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization to customers in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

