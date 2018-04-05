Analyzing PRGX Global (PRGX) & Forrester Research (FORR)

PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) and Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forrester Research has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Forrester Research pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PRGX Global does not pay a dividend. Forrester Research pays out 96.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PRGX Global and Forrester Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Forrester Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRGX Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.56%. Given PRGX Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PRGX Global is more favorable than Forrester Research.

Profitability

This table compares PRGX Global and Forrester Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global 1.97% 5.65% 2.90% Forrester Research 4.48% 11.28% 4.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of PRGX Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Forrester Research shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of PRGX Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Forrester Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PRGX Global and Forrester Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global $161.62 million 1.35 $3.18 million $0.21 46.43 Forrester Research $337.67 million 2.31 $15.14 million $0.83 51.99

Forrester Research has higher revenue and earnings than PRGX Global. PRGX Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forrester Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forrester Research beats PRGX Global on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX), together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit and spend analytics services. The Company provides recovery audit, procure-to-pay performance improvement, spend analytics and risk management services principally to large businesses and government agencies. The Company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services-Americas segment represents recovery audit services the Company provides in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific segment represents recovery audit services it provides in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment includes spend analytics (data transformation and cost harmonization), Supplier Information Management (SIM) and Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply (CIPS) Sustainability Index (CSI).

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc. (Forrester) is an independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting. The Research segment is responsible for writing the research and performing the Webinars and inquiries for its Research and Connect products. The Product segment includes the product management organization that is responsible for product pricing and packaging and the launch of new products. In addition, this segment includes its Data, Connect and Events organizations. The Project Consulting segment offers project consulting services. Its products and services are categorized into Forrester Research, Forrester Connect, Forrester Data, Forrester Consulting and Forrester Events.

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.