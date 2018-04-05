Analyzing Sallie Mae (SLM) & Its Peers

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sallie Mae to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sallie Mae and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sallie Mae 20.23% 16.65% 1.61% Sallie Mae Competitors -20.05% 7.62% -2.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sallie Mae and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sallie Mae 1 1 9 0 2.73 Sallie Mae Competitors 103 430 668 53 2.54

Sallie Mae presently has a consensus target price of $14.23, suggesting a potential upside of 23.50%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 11.06%. Given Sallie Mae’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sallie Mae is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sallie Mae and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sallie Mae $1.43 billion $288.93 million 16.23 Sallie Mae Competitors $2.24 billion $319.50 million 12.14

Sallie Mae’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sallie Mae. Sallie Mae is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Sallie Mae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sallie Mae shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sallie Mae has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sallie Mae’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sallie Mae beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sallie Mae Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

