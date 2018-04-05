Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) & Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Seattle Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Seattle Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Regulus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics $482.25 million 17.38 -$125.53 million ($0.88) -60.31 Regulus Therapeutics $70,000.00 1,024.75 -$71.90 million ($0.96) -0.72

Regulus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seattle Genetics. Seattle Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics -26.03% -32.49% -24.96% Regulus Therapeutics -99,868.07% -201.84% -92.58%

Risk and Volatility

Seattle Genetics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seattle Genetics and Regulus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics 0 8 10 0 2.56 Regulus Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $64.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.35%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 204.35%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than Seattle Genetics.

Summary

Seattle Genetics beats Regulus Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops enfortumab vedotin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; and tisotumab vedotin that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with cervical cancer and solid tumors. In addition, it conducts phase 3 clinical trials of ADCETRIS which includes ECHELON-1 for patients with newly diagnosed advanced stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma; ECHELON-2 for patients with newly diagnosed CD30-expressing MTCL; and the CHECKMATE 812 for patients with relapsed or refractory or transplant-ineligible, and advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma. Further, the company's earlier stage clinical pipeline includes six other ADC programs consisting of ladiratuzumab vedotin, denintuzumab mafodotin, SGN-CD19B, SGN-CD123A, SGN-CD33A, and SGN-CD352A, as well as two immuno-oncology agents, including SEA-CD40 and SGN-2FF. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc., PSMA Development Company LLC; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Unum Therapeutics, Inc., and Genmab A/S, as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. It also has an oligonucleotide synthesis collaboration agreement with STA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for research and mid-scale non-GMP/cGMP manufacturing. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

