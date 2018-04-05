Analyzing The Clorox (CLX) and Coty (COTY)

The Clorox (NYSE: CLX) and Coty (NYSE:COTY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get The Clorox alerts:

75.7% of The Clorox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Clorox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Clorox and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Clorox 13.21% 126.70% 15.69% Coty -4.15% 4.45% 1.82%

Dividends

The Clorox pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Coty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The Clorox pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coty pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Clorox has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years and Coty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

The Clorox has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Clorox and Coty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Clorox 0 10 2 0 2.17 Coty 2 6 7 0 2.33

The Clorox presently has a consensus price target of $131.16, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Coty has a consensus price target of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.79%. Given Coty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than The Clorox.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Clorox and Coty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Clorox $5.97 billion 2.82 $701.00 million $5.35 24.34 Coty $7.65 billion 1.81 -$422.20 million $0.63 29.30

The Clorox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coty. The Clorox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Clorox beats Coty on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International. Its Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care and professional products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Household segment consists of charcoal, cat litter and plastic bags, wraps and container products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Lifestyle segment consists of food products, water-filtration systems and filters, and natural personal care products marketed and sold in the United States. Its International segment consists of products sold outside the United States. It markets some of the consumer brand names, such as namesake bleach and cleaning products, Pine-Sol cleaners, Liquid-Plumr clog removers and Kingsford charcoal.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.