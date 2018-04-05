Financial Analysis: Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) versus Its Peers

Videocon d2h (NASDAQ: VDTH) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Videocon d2h to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Videocon d2h alerts:

31.0% of Videocon d2h shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Videocon d2h and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Videocon d2h 0 0 0 0 N/A Videocon d2h Competitors 290 1471 2268 74 2.52

As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 22.37%. Given Videocon d2h’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Videocon d2h has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Videocon d2h and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Videocon d2h 1.27% 5.19% 0.96% Videocon d2h Competitors 1,299.83% 26.80% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Videocon d2h and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Videocon d2h $458.00 million $4.53 million N/A Videocon d2h Competitors $12.88 billion $1.94 billion 54.37

Videocon d2h’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Videocon d2h.

Volatility and Risk

Videocon d2h has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Videocon d2h’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Videocon d2h competitors beat Videocon d2h on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Videocon d2h Company Profile

Videocon d2h Limited provides direct-to-home subscription television services to subscribers under the Videocon d2h brand in India. The company distributes various digital television channels, and allied video and audio services to subscribers through direct satellite feeds. It offers subscribers with an access to approximately 650 national and international channels and services, including 62 high definition channels and 42 audio and video services. The company provides its services through a network of distributors and direct dealers, as well as sub-dealers and recharge counters. As of March 31, 2017, it had 15.12 million gross subscribers. In addition, Videocon d2h Limited sells advertising on its home channel. The company was formerly known as Bharat Business Channel Limited and changed its name to Videocon d2h Limited in July 2014. Videocon d2h Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Videocon d2h Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videocon d2h and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.