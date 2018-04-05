Wilmar International (WLMIY) versus Nutrien (NTR) Head to Head Review

Wilmar International (OTCMKTS: WLMIY) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Wilmar International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wilmar International and Nutrien, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutrien 1 5 9 1 2.63

Nutrien has a consensus target price of $58.31, suggesting a potential upside of 29.29%. Given Nutrien’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutrien is more favorable than Wilmar International.

Dividends

Wilmar International pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Nutrien pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Nutrien pays out 126.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Wilmar International has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrien has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wilmar International and Nutrien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilmar International 3.67% 6.64% 2.82% Nutrien 7.19% 1.33% 0.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wilmar International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wilmar International and Nutrien’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilmar International $43.85 billion 0.34 $1.22 billion N/A N/A Nutrien $4.55 billion 6.39 $327.00 million $1.27 35.51

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than Nutrien.

Summary

Nutrien beats Wilmar International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily provide crude palm oil and palm kernel; and milling of fresh palm fruit bunches. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 241,892 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in the processing, merchandising, branding, and distribution of palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals and biodiesel; and oilseeds products, such as soybean, rapeseed, sunflower seed, cottonseed, canola, peanut, corn, and rice bran oil and meal products, as well as rice, flour, wheat bran meal, and bran and pollard to distributors, wholesalers, feed millers, industrial users, and retailers. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts under its own brands. Further, it engages in the milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distribution of white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups in bulk and packaged forms; generation and sale of electricity; manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; distribution of a range of chemicals and specialty ingredients; and ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents. Its retail network provides a range of products and services, including micronutrient products, nutritionals, and biologicals; seed solutions; crop protection products and advisory services; application services for the nutrients and crop protection products; and financial credit services. Nutrien Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.