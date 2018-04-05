Head to Head Survey: Woodward (WWD) vs. Veeco (VECO)

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) and Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Woodward shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Veeco shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Woodward shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Veeco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woodward and Veeco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward $2.10 billion 2.10 $200.50 million $3.16 22.75 Veeco $484.76 million 1.66 -$44.79 million ($0.02) -837.50

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Veeco. Veeco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woodward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Woodward and Veeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward 8.10% 14.04% 6.95% Veeco -9.24% -0.12% -0.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Woodward and Veeco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward 0 6 3 0 2.33 Veeco 0 2 4 0 2.67

Woodward currently has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Veeco has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 71.14%. Given Veeco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veeco is more favorable than Woodward.

Dividends

Woodward pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Veeco does not pay a dividend. Woodward pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Woodward has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeco has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Woodward beats Veeco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control. The Company’s Industrial segment designs, produces and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion and combustion. The Company has production and assembly facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia and South America, and promotes its products and services throughout the world. The Company offers solutions for the aerospace, industrial and energy markets. The Company focuses primarily on serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and equipment packagers.

About Veeco

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its products to light emitting diode, micro-electro mechanical system, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

